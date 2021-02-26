Fort Hood soldiers distribute water to Killeen residents

Boots were on the ground at Long Branch Park as Fort Hood soldiers were on a mission to serve.

FORT HOOD, Texas — A boil water notice was lifted in Killeen on Thursday, but that did not stop cars from lining up to get bottled water.

"Our community supports us as soldiers, and as soldiers we support the community,” DES Community Engagement Officer at Fort Hood Nicole Nelson said. “It is very much a working relationship. Anytime there is an opportunity to protect or serve the community, then that is what we try to step up and do."

The 89th Military Police Brigade loaded up the trunk and back seats of vehicles to give away 1,100 gallons of water to people who live in Killeen. That was all thanks to Sergeant Brandi Hastings.

After the winter storm she contacted her family in O’Fallon, Illinois about the lack safe drinking water.

Gregory Wisnasky and his wife Whitney Wisnasky-Bettorf drove more than 800 miles to deliver the water in Texas.

"We all need to take those steps to help others,” Wisnasky-Bettorf said. “Our veterans, our soldiers, our community, our world need to have people step outside of their comfort zone and step out to help."

Volunteers, veterans and the 178 Military Police Detachment were also there to lend a helping hand.

"This is one of those small instances where really our culture at 89th MP has allowed a soldier like this to step up as an individual to bring the resources we need," Nelson said.