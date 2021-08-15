Central Texas hairstylists host 2nd annual back to school Braid-a-Thon

Hairstylists across Bell County give back by braiding hair for free before kids go back to school.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — School starts Monday for Killeen Independent School District. Stylists from across Bell County collaborated to help parents save some time in the morning.



Sunday was the second annual Back to school Braid-a-thon. It was held at the Harker Heights Event center. No appointment was needed, all parents had to do was bring their kid in with freshly washed hair. Monai Beauty Company owner Sharon Johnson said putting on this event is a way to give back to the community.

"There is a lot of people who come and visit my store and help support my business. They are the reason my business is a success, so it is very important to give back,” said Johnson.