"It's been a long wait" | Little River Academy Volunteer Fire Department is back

The Volunteer Fire Department dissolved itself in June 2019

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — The Little River Academy Volunteer Fire Department has been embroiled in controversy for over year following a string of high profile embarrassing incidences that, ultimately, led to the department dissolving itself June 27 of last year.

"It was told to me that the fire department had their weekly meeting and they dissolved the department themselves," Mayor Drew Lanham said the morning after the Department dissolved. "When I got the phone call the department dissolved, I was also made aware that volunteer fire fighters were gutting the city of all of the fire equipment, trucks and all."

Mayor Lanham said he had hoped to have the fire department back up and running in a few weeks but that didn't happen. In the weeks that followed, a court battle ensued over who owned the fire trucks Little River Academy was using. During that time, and since, the city relied heavily on four other agencies to cover for them.

Little River Fire Chief Charles Young texted 6 News, which has followed this story from the very beginning, saying the Bell County Commissioners approved the reactivation of the department, giving them their response area back as a recognized Volunteer Fire Department.

"It's been a long wait," Young said. "It's a brand new fire department."

Young said three civilians from Little River Academy will make a up an independent board that will oversee operations and that Young will submit to them a monthly budget report to help make sure the department is held accountable financially.

"There are only a few things left to work out," Young said when asked how soon the department will get started. "As soon as communications get mapping re-done and hand radios get the right channels set up, we should be good to go."

Young added that if all goes well, they could begin being dispatched as early as this week.