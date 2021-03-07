x
Bell County

Killeen Creators looking for volunteers to water garden on Bundrant Drive

Killeen Creators is a community service organization with a mission to relieve the impact of food deserts.

KILLEEN, Texas — If you have a green thumb, there is a group of local gardeners that needs your help.

Killeen Creators needs a few people who are willing to commit one morning a week to watering the Kelly Flading Memorial Garden on Bundrant Drive in North Killeen.

Killeen Creators said if you have a morning you can do consistently, please contact them.

Killeen Creators is a community service organization with a mission to relieve the impact of food deserts for the poor and distressed while building individual and community capacity through its community garden, civic empowerment, and art of recovery initiatives.

