Killeen hosts 'Love Your Park Day' at Stewart Park

KILLEEN, Texas — Volunteers in Killeen woke up bright and early Saturday morning to show love to the city's Stewart Park.
At the one-day community project, volunteers picked up trash and planted trees. The City of Killeen Recreation Services provided water and lunch for all volunteers.
A master plan for Stewart Park was unveiled after the event.
The City of Killeen’s park planning process is currently underway. Residents and community shareholders are encouraged to share their vision for the future of Killeen's parks. Those interested can learn more by visiting the city's website.