Temple Salvation Army provides Thanksgiving dinner for those in need

A local barbecue restaurant helped the organization by smoking turkey for the meals.

TEMPLE, Texas — Outside the Salvation Army in Temple, the organization spent part of the day Wednesday handing out Thanksgiving meals to people in need. The meals packed away in to-go containers and given out.

This was not the original idea for this Thanksgiving, but due to of COVID-19, their big event idea could not happen.

"Even though the big event had been put on hold until next year, Clem Mikeska's still agreed to smoke all the turkey," Lt. David Beckham said.

According to Clem Mikeska's BBQ Co-Owner Stephen Mikeska, they have been preparing turkey for the Salvation Army for three years. Mikeska said it took four to six hours.

All this happened as businesses have faced difficult times, something Clem Mikeska's themselves faced early on in the pandemic.

"It was at first when we had the dining room shut down, fortunate for us we still had the drive-thru, the takeout, so that helped a lot. People were coming in, still to get that and then once we opened back up here. You know business has been very well you know going forward," Mikeska said.

For Lt. David Beckham, seeing a business still giving back in the age of COVID-19, he thought it said something about them.

"I think that it says that those businesses have a heart for God is what I believe," Lt. Beckham said.

6 News asked why they continually help, Mikeska said it is the way they are.

"If they ask for help you know we're gonna do what we can to help them and to help other people as well," Mikeska said.