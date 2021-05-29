Man displaced after home goes up in flames, Temple Fire & Rescue says

Officials say the resident was not home when the fire began late last night.

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple man was left without a home after his residence went up in flames the night of May 28, according to Temple Fire & Rescue.

Officials responded to reports of a structure fire shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of 804 S. 10th Street, officials said. Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, they said.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze just minutes later, officials reported. The man was not home when the fire began. No injuries were reported.

Temple Fire & Rescue said they responded with seven firefighting apparatus and 20 crew members. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on scene.