Bell County fire officials are currently battling to put out the blaze.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — This story is developing and will be updated.

Fire officials in Bell County are currently working to put out a massive fire in Harker Heights, according to The Ridge at Stillhouse Lake Facebook group page.

Residents say the fire started early Sunday at the Ridge at Still House Lake community in Harker Heights.

Residents posted images on community Facebook page of smoke and flames that can be seen from blocks away.