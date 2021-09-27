Observing the damage | Massive Harker Heights grass fire still being contained

The 71.5-acre fire reached some area residents' backyards.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — 6 News is learning more about the grass fire that threatened homes Sunday in Harker Heights and brought out every fire department in Bell County.

Officials said Sunday's fire started at Dana Peak Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake. It then jumped Comanche Gap Road and traveled north of the road threatening homes in The Ridge subdivision.

Fire crews were out at ground zero Monday surveying and watching over the land, making sure nothing reignited.

There were some hot spots that had to be put out and quickly with crews on scene throughout the day. As of Monday evening, the fire on the south side of Comanche Gap Road, closest to the lake, is 95% contained according to Texas A&M Forest Service. The spot fire near the subdivision was 100% contained at last check.

"Just checking the dozer lines, making sure that containments are holding containment lines and that it's not going to be active again today," said Victoria Wenkman, Regional WUI Coordinator II with Texas A&M Forest Service.

The department also said the grass fire damaged nearly 72 acres of land.

"We were able to GPS it last night, and we have the main fire on the south side of the road at 62.5 acres, and on the spot fire that occurred on the north side of the road is actually at nine acres," Wenkman said.

The spot fire got way too close for comfort for several residents in The Ridge.

The subdivision was in the direct line of the moving fire but luckily firefighters were able to stop it in the nick of time.

"We just wandered back and forth yesterday trying to get stuff out of the house that we really wanted and wet the yard the most as we could but it was a mess," said Melissa Everette, who's home was one of the few being threated by the fire.

Everette and her husband had embers blow into their backyard, starting a small grass fire.

Over the nine years of living there, she said there has never been a threat this size.

"There's always a fire down there, but it's like they have it contained, I've never seen it like this," she explained. "It had been burning all day, but I wasn't worried because they normally have it under control."

The rather rainy season brought more vegetation in and now that things are drying out so Bell County officials put a burn ban in place Monday.

"Just be careful out there if you are going to barbecue or use any type of grill or fireworks throughout the summer, leading into the winter. There are dry conditions currently," Wenkman said.