Killeen mother advocates for more street lights around city in hopes of improving public safety

A mom says a lack of lighting made it harder to get details on her son's murder at the crime scene. Now she's trying to light up Killeen to improve safety.

KILLEEN, Texas — A local woman is fighting to add more streetlights in the city of Killeen. Since the death of her son-- Kelia Cruz has been fighting to light up Killeen.

On Tuesday, she stood before city council making it her mission to change that.

"With the crime rising every year, and us closing the year with 31 murders, mostly young kids, there is a need for the community to feel safe,” Cruz said.

According to the Killeen street light ordinance, the distance between street lights can't be more than 1,200 feet. For public safety concerns, Cruz wants this changed to 600 feet and for the city to install additional lights in high crime areas.

In 2019 Cruz's son Johnathan Martinez was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Old FM Road 440.

"One of the things we noticed was there was no lights, which made it difficult for neighbors in the community to identify the color of the vehicle, just to give an example," Cruz said.

There are 4,440 street lights in Killeen owned by Oncor. According to Jon Locke, Executive Director of Finance, the city would save $605,000 a year if they took ownership.

The finance department also recommends adding 1,800 new street lights for $196,000.

"I am very positive that city council will do the right thing and provide safety for our citizens. It is not a matter of money. We can’ put a price on the safety of the community," Cruz said.

Killeen city council is expected to vote on adding more streetlights on Jan. 26.