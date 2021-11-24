Shoemaker High School mentorship program feeds over 250 people during community Thanksgiving dinner

BOSS stands for Better Opportunities Shoemaker Students. The mentorship program provides support and guidance to young people at Shoemaker High School who are experiencing difficulties in learning due to social, emotional or behavioral problems or other issues.



"Mentorship is important throughout your life on all levels. I felt like the kids needed something extra and I felt like mentoring is one of those ways we could go about it," said Christopher Reeves, Founder and President of BOSS Mentor Program.



During this week’s holiday break, BOSS students were busy hosting their third annual community Thanksgiving meal. The event was hosted at Shoemaker High School. More than 265 people were fed.



"Around the holidays, a lot of those programs and a lot of meals are usually catered to the Downtown Killeen area,” said Reeves. “So, we wanted to fill a void on this side of town where people can come in and get something hot to eat."



Lemons said BOSS mentors helped her reach her full potential.



"I was always a smart kid but never went to class. They helped me go to classes more, bring my grades up, and reach out to more colleges," said Lemons.

