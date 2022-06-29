Bell County Fire Departments to increase staffing Fourth of July weekend

Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt has asked all county fire departments to increase staffing as a heavier call volume is expected over the holiday weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A week ago, Bell County Judge David Blackburn put a ban on all types of fireworks, but on Tuesday he changed the disaster declaration to allow for some.

Some people living in Bell County are happy about the decision, while others have a lot of concerns because of the conditions.

"I'm really worried about something happening all weekend long, not just the Fourth of July, but all weekend," said Bell County resident Lucy Young. "I was really glad when they said that there was a ban and really sad when they took it off."

Young lives out in the county where some fireworks are legal. She worries that embers falling from the fireworks could light up anything in its path. She was shocked when Blackburn decided to allow for some because even though rain fell Monday night, it wasn't nearly enough.

"The rain didn't help it turn green," she said. "I got an inch and a half at my house but by the next morning it was already soaked up and dry."

She says fires have happened in her area because of the dry conditions recently and with a higher potential of hazards this weekend, it's on her to keep her property somehow safe.

"They're not out there to police it, people are going to shoot them and you know if my house gets caught on fire -- they're not going to pay for it, or anybody else's," Young said.

The current conditions have all fire departments in Central Texas monitoring their respective areas.

The Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt has asked all county fire departments to increase their staffing as a heavier call volume is expected over the holiday weekend.

"It does appear to be hotter, it is a lot drier than it is usually, but nothing's really changing for us," said Santos Soto, spokesperson for Temple Fire and Rescue.

He says they always know the potential for the Fourth of July weekend and they're always prepared.

"We are staffing a couple of extra brush rigs that will have some personnel on there to help chase down some of these grass fires, or wildland fires, if they do spark up," Soto explained.

Temple Fire and Rescue has had firework incidents in the past even thought they are illegal in city limits. Soto expects there to be some this year creating hazards for them.

Not only does the department have capabilities to help within city limits, but Temple Fire and Rescue has a set agreement to help other departments in the county if necessary.

"If there is a need outside of the city, we will help them and just like if we have a need in the city -- those guys will come in and help us as well," Soto explained.

Temple Fire and Rescue will also provide extra personnel at the city's annual firework show on Monday at the Crossroads Recreational Complex.