Temple City Council sets public hearings for proposed budget

2022 funding plan based on lower estimated tax rate.

The proposed 2021-2022 budget for the City of Temple is now scheduled for two public hearings over the next two months.

The first public hearing on the budget and tax rate is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 15 at 5 p.m. before a second public hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

According to a news release from the city, the proposed budget for 2021-2022 is $216,451,423 and is based on estimated property tax rate that comes in at $64.25 per $100 valuation. The city said this is a one-cent decrease over the Fiscal Year 2021 tax rate.

“The strategic and fiscally sound managements by Temple’s elected officials over the course of many years has served this community well,” City Manger Brynn Myers said. “The City’s diverse economy, strong and innovative leadership, and our City’s sound financial management practices have helped us keep the City financially strong through a worldwide pandemic and historic winter storm.”