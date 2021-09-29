Temple Police Department working with recruiting service to attract new officers

The department currently has 17 vacancies and current staff is putting in extra overtime, Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

TEMPLE, Texas — Like many businesses and industries, law enforcement is struggling to fill vacancies in their workforce. Across the country, law enforcement departments have had challenges with retention and recruitment.

"Not the first time law enforcement has gone through this," said Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds. "This is actually about the third time over the course of my career. I don't think it's been perhaps quite as significant as it is these days."

Reynolds said his department is no stranger to the trial and it's being felt now with a small staff.

"Seventeen vacancies requires officers to put in extra time, extra overtime and creates a real strain on the organization, so we're trying to do everything that we can as an organization and as a city, to fill each one of those vacancies as quickly as we can," Reynolds said.

The department's hopeful solution, Epic Recruiting, is a company that specializes in law enforcement recruitment.

Epic Recruiting was hired by the city hired for $126,250 with funds from the general fund operating budget.

"We produce very intentional content that motivates people to apply for this amazing profession," said Epic Recruiting CEO Sam Blonder.

Blonder and his team will help TPD with branding, recruiting strategy development, an online recruiting campaign, video/photography services and development of a recruiting website.

It's about broadening their audience and making sure they're competitive in the market.

Reynolds said they've adjusted pay to help retention and now need to find the people to fill the vacancies.

"I believe if we hire for character we can train everything else," Reynolds said.

With the help of Epic Recruiting, TPD is hopeful they'll get the right people in and those with Epic said it could be easy.

"Because this is a department that clearly has the support of the community, the community clearly supports the department and so it's just a it's a great fit and it makes our job much easier because this is a place where you want to be a police officer and where people want to come work," Blonder explained.