TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police responded to a fatal accident early Sunday morning between a bicyclist and vehicle. The accident happened just before 1:20 A.M.

27-year-old Donnie Michael McCrae Jr. was riding his bike on the sidewalk along S. 3rd St. He failed to yield to the vehicle driving on West Adams Ave. McCrae entered the intersection and collided with the vehicle.