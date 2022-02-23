'The Prodigal' marks first African American play for UMHB

'The Prodigal' is a gospel drama about faith, family, and forgiveness.

BELTON, Texas — This weekend, history will be made at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. On Friday and Saturday, the school’s first African American play will be performed on campus.

Sometimes for Rosine Muhorakeyem, it is not easy to fit in. For almost a year, the junior sociology student UMHB has been the president of the Association of Black Students.

"It is a place where you will not be judged for who you are,” she said. "You get to be yourself, talk to people and make friends."

For Black History Month, the student organization asked local playwright and director Kerry-Ann Zamore if she could put on the stage play The Prodigal. It is a gospel drama about faith, family and forgiveness.

Their plan is to give part of proceeds to the Association of Black Students.

"In everything we do, whether it is a stage play, or a film, we give proceeds back to domestic violence, sexual assault, homelessness,” said Zamore. “I believe in the students. I believe in what they are doing. And I wanted to support them."



This will be the first time an African American play is being performed at the school's Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center. It was a wow moment for cast member Will Moleon.



"My family background is from Haiti. Being brought up into this life right now through prejudice of my own color and for being a Haitian and now I’m here,” said Moleon. “My name can be planted in UMHB, and the word of God. It’s a blessing."