Two hospitalized after overnight house fire in Temple

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

TEMPLE, Texas — Two people were rushed to the hospital after an overnight house fire in Temple. Fire & Rescue crews were called to 902 S 21st Street around 2:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home's garage. Crews were able to get the fire under control just before 3:30 a.m.

Someone driving by the house noticed the fire and called 911. As crews were putting out the fire, the Search Team found two people inside the home who were not able to escape.

Both have been rushed to Baylor Scott & White ER with life threatening injuries. We don't know the extent of their injuries.