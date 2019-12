TEMPLE, Texas — Bell and McLennan counties will hold a joint news conference Wednesday.

The two are coming together to discuss a human trafficking operation.

Departments are holding the conference at the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at 1:30 p.m.

