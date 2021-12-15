Bellmead assistant police chief arrested day after filing complaints of harassment, discrimination against city manager

Less than 24 hours after the claims were filed against Yost Zakhary, Brenda Kinsey was charged by Bellmead police with felony misuse of official information.

BELLMEAD, Texas — On Monday, claims of harassment and discrimination were filed against Bellmead City Manager and Interim Police Chief Yost Zakhary by Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey.

Less than 24 hours after the claims were filed against Zakhary, Kinsey was charged by Bellmead police with felony misuse of official information.

Zakhary previously had the same position with the City of Woodway, but resigned in 2018 amid allegations of sexual harassment and a subsequent lawsuit by an employee.

Kinsey is represented by Ryan Johnson, a Waco attorney who also represented a Woodway employee who filed claims against Zakhary.

"Yost Zakhary has a well-known history of sexual harassment and discrimination against women in the workplace. And the City of Bellmead absolutely knew this when it hired him. Speaking with council members, this was their biggest fear… their nightmare scenario," Johnson said.

Johnson filed a formal employment discrimination complaint on Monday and sent a six-page letter to Zakhary and the city council.

"Brenda Kinsey is a highly decorated peace officer and public servant. She's proudly served the citizens of Bellmead with distinction well before Mr. Zakhary weaseled his way into his current employment. Since arriving at the City of Bellmead, Mr. Zakhary has made her work environment intolerable, used offensive and sexually demeaning language and treated her differently than her male peers. She deserves better. The City of Bellmead deserves better," Johnson said.

On Tuesday, Johnson sent an additional letter following Kinsey's arrest adding the claim of retaliation.

"It's no coincidence that less than 24 hours after Ms. Kinsey filed her discrimination complaint with the city, Mr. Zakhary caused an arrest warrant to be issued against Ms. Kinsey. Textbook retaliation. But not surprising to anyone who knows Yost Zakhary. He's discriminatory. He's vindictive. And he's reckless. And he's costing the city of Bellmead a lot of money," Johnson said.

Kinsey was released from the McLennan county jail the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

6 News has reached out to Zakhary and the City of Bellmead, but at the time this article was published, they have not responded to Kinsey's accusations.

