A Bellmead man is facing a string of charges, including bestiality, after witnesses to his actions called police. That call came in just before 2 o'clock in the morning on July 7th. When officers arrived on the 2000 block of Montrose, they spotted 27-year-old Philip Marcon in a fenced-in backyard with dog. Officers say when Marcon saw them, he let the dog go and tried running away before he was arrested.

Marcon is now charged with Criminal Trespass, Evading and State Jail Felony Bestiality.

The owner of the dog was contacted by police. At this time, police say, there are no reports of injury to the dog.

