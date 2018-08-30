BELLMEAD, Texas — A Grand Jury has indicted Philip Samuel Mercon of Bellmead with bestiality after he allegedly sexually abused his neighbor's dog.

The 27-year-old was arrested in July 7 after a witness called police and reported his actions.

When officers arrived they saw Mercon in a fenced-in backyard with his neighbor's dog. Officers said Mercon released the dog when he saw them and tried to runaway.

Police arrested Mercon and contacted the dog's owner.

If convicted, Mercon could face up to two years in prison thanks to a measure approved by Texas lawmakers last September.

