BELLMEAD, TEXAS — Jerry Odell Whitt, 70, of Bellmead is in custody after becoming angry with his with for calling him a curse word and "popping her in the mouth" around 9 p.m. July 19.

His wife, 70, said Whitt also pointed a knife and pistol at her during the incident and threatened to kill her when he got out if she called the police.

Whitt was arrested and transported to McLennan County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

