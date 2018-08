BELLMEAD, Texas — Marcus Mendoza, 21, of Waco turned himself into Bellmead police Thursday evening for indecency with a child.

Mendoza met with officers to report he had, on multiple occasions, inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl at a Bellmead residence around June.

Officers went to the girl's house where she confirmed Mendoza's actions.

Mendoza was arrested that evening and transported to the McLennan County Jail.

The case is still under investigation.

