BELLMEAD, Texas — A Bellmead mother and father were arrested Friday after their 1-year-old son was flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas with severe burns.

Officials said the parents gave conflicting stories about how the child was injured, and neither of their stories were consistent with the evidence investigators found.

When the toddler was taken to the hospital Dec. 9, it was reported a multi-plug outlet sparked a fire that caught the carpet in the living room and burned the child while he was in a stroller.

The child's uncle said he saw the child's mother, 27-year-old Eureka Reed, when he came into the kitchen after the fire, and she reportedly told him "he got into the stove," which was being used to heat the residence.

An investigation found the fire started in the kitchen, not the living room, according to officials. It was also found that the father, 53-year-old James Reed, had already removed the linoleum in the kitchen and threw it out of the house along with the stroller the day of the fire.

Officials said there were also three other children in the home during the fire: A 3-year-old girl, a 2-year-old girl and the injured 1-year-old's twin.

According to a press release, Eureka was taken to McLennan County Jail for injury to a child and abandoning/endangering a child. James was also taken to McLennan County Jail for tampering with evidence.

