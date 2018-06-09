A man in Bellmead punched a Bellmead Police officer in the face late Wednesday afternoon and was then tased by a second officer, according to the Bellmead Police Department.

Police were called to a hotel around 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of New Dallas by MHMR after they reported Michael Dawson, 40, had threatened MHMR staff, according to police.

Police said Officer James Robison and a second officer got Dawson to come out of his hotel room but when he did, he punched Robison, knocking him to the ground and then continued to attack him. The second officer attempted to get Dawson under control by using a taser, according to police.

Police said Dawson eventually stopped resisting and the second officer was able to take him into custody.

Dawson was taken to the McLennan County Jail and faces a charge of Assault on a Peace Officer.

Officer Robison was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

