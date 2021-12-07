Bellmead police officer receives Life Saving Award for helping accident victim

Sgt. Nubon Sellers was given the award for helping stabilize a man who lost his leg in an accident until EMS arrived to take over.

BELLMEAD, Texas — A Bellmead police officer received the Life Saving Award from the Bellmead City Council for helping save a man's life last month.

Sgt. Nubon Sellers responded to a major accident at the 4400 block of Bellmead Drive the night of June 24. A semi-truck driver had pulled onto the side of the road to re-secure his load when another vehicle slammed into the rear of the semi-truck.

The 52-year-old driver of the semi was hit during the crash, causing him to lose his left leg at the scene.