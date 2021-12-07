Bellmead police officer receives Life Saving Award for helping accident victim

BELLMEAD, Texas — A Bellmead police officer received the Life Saving Award from the Bellmead City Council for helping save a man's life last month.
Sgt. Nubon Sellers responded to a major accident at the 4400 block of Bellmead Drive the night of June 24. A semi-truck driver had pulled onto the side of the road to re-secure his load when another vehicle slammed into the rear of the semi-truck.
The 52-year-old driver of the semi was hit during the crash, causing him to lose his left leg at the scene.
Sellers arrived on scene and immediately applied a tourniquet to the amputated area until the bleeding stopped. Due to his quick action, Sellers was able to stop the bleeding and stabilize the man until EMS arrived, ultimately saving his life.