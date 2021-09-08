Bellmead Police seek woman who reportedly stole over $300 in H-E-B products

The woman reportedly passed all of the checkout lines and left the store without paying, police said.

BELLMEAD, Texas — The Bellmead Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman they say stole over $300 worth of products from a Bellmead H-E-B in August.

A month after the incident, police posted a photo of the woman on their social media accounts. The department said the woman in the picture went into the H-E-B located at 801 N. I-35 Frontage Rd. on Aug. 8 and picked up about $371 worth of products.

The woman reportedly passed all of the checkout lines and left the store without paying, police said.