Bellmead Police seek woman who reportedly stole over $300 in H-E-B products

BELLMEAD, Texas — The Bellmead Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman they say stole over $300 worth of products from a Bellmead H-E-B in August.
A month after the incident, police posted a photo of the woman on their social media accounts. The department said the woman in the picture went into the H-E-B located at 801 N. I-35 Frontage Rd. on Aug. 8 and picked up about $371 worth of products.
The woman reportedly passed all of the checkout lines and left the store without paying, police said.
If you recognize the woman or have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call 254-799-0251 and reference case #21-00943.