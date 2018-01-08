BELLMEAD, TX — Bellmead police sent out an advisory warning residents to be suspicious of callers claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service.

In this scam, a caller (either a person or automated message) will request a call back to a certain number within a specific time frame. The caller warns there will be warrants placed for the victim's arrest if they fail to return the call.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call claiming to be from the IRS (or any business entity) is encouraged to verify the call's legitimacy by visiting an official website and finding an official number associated with the organization. If the numbers don't match, call the official number and ask to speak with a representative to check if the entity actually authorized the call.

In this instance,call the official IRS individual help line (1-800-829-1040) and ask if there are any issues that need to be resolved.

Citizens are also encouraged to contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration to file complaints specifically involving IRS scams here.

Anyone who is the victim of a scam may file a complaint directly to their local FBI branch.

Information regarding other known scams and how to avoid them can be found on the FBI scam resource page.

