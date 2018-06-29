A stabbing in Bellmead lead investigators to a second location where they found a man and woman believed to be in possession of crystal meth. They also found the woman's eight and ten-year-old children in a car.

Police said a man was stabbed multiple times on June 28 in the 2200 block of Lafayette St. just after 4 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

While following leads on the stabbing, police went to the 1300 block of Old Dallas Road where they found Riki Taylor, 33, and Trey Kevin Gatlin, 27. Police said they had a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamines. Taylor's children were in a nearby car, according to police.

Police arrested both of them on possession of a substance in penalty group one over four grams and abandoning and endangering a child.

During the arrests, police said Gatlin tried to resist and he was forced to the ground so officers could handcuff him. Police said no one was injured during the struggle. Gatlin and Taylor were booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Taylor's children were given over to Gatlin's family. Child Protective Services was also called.

Police were still investigating the stabbing Friday and asked that anyone with information about how it happened to call 254-799-0251 and speak with Det. Brian Seymore.

