Belton American Legion post on verge of closing due to pandemic

American Legion Post 55 in Belton hasn't been able to generate revenue for itself since the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close.

BELTON, Texas — It's as much of an American institution as the 4th of July weekend, itself.

But this month, it's on the verge of vanishing from the face of Belton.

American Legion Post 55 in Belton is among the oldest posts in Texas, having started the same year Congress first signed off on the foundation of the Veterans' organization. It's supposed to celebrate its 101st anniversary this fall.

But it's suffering through a problem many other American Legion posts are during this pandemic.

"I can't keep it financially stable and keep my patrons safe," post commander Matt Turner said. "And I will not put my community at risk."

Most of the money Post 55 uses to fund its programs for both veterans programs and the Belton community comes from charitable bingo.

That's where the problem comes in.

Texas bingo halls are currently restricted to 50% capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic. Turner said because of the small capacity of their building near the Bell County Courthouse, opening at any less than 100% capacity means the post will lose money.

"Right now, we can't even pay our own bills," post adjutant and finance officer Roger Armstrong said.

Members have been paying the bills out of their own pocket, but post leadership said that's not sustainable.

If it weren't for that, the post would have to close its doors for good and sell the property by the end of the month. As it is, Turner said that will happen by the fall.

"We're looking for other means to try to raise money and we need to raise it quickly because we literally can't pay our bills," Armstrong said. "That's why we're having our garage sale."

The garage sale is planned for July 10 and 11, abiding by state and local guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But that may only give the post another month, maybe two.

So they're planning additional fundraisers and asking for donations of money or things to sell at the coming fundraiser in order to keep the doors open.

Because, if they can't raise the money, it would mean the loss of scholarships to Belton ISD, the loss of veterans program for veterans living in Belton and the loss of a home for Belton veterans to be a community and share their experiences.

Then, it's time to pray the numbers start to improve at some point soon.

"If we go back to full lockdown, like we were when everything started, that is going to be the death nail for us," post vice commander Dane Leach said.

To donate items for next weekend's garage sale, Turner said they can be dropped off at it's building at 101 West Ave. A in Belton.

To donate money to American Legion Post 55, click here.

To see future fundraisers for American Legion Post 55, click here.