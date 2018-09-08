BELTON, TX — Students returning to class this month who are in need of school supplies will be able to pick up some free materials at E & E Collision Center in Belton Aug. 14.

E & E and Leon's Wrecker Service will be holding the drive to help any kids who need a little help getting supplies for the new year.

This will be the drive's second year. Last year the drive aimed to help around 100 kids, but by the end of the day around 400 kids received new supplies.

Anyone wanting to pick up free supplies can stop by E & E Collision Center at 1324 W. Ave. D in Belton from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m..

For additional details, call E & E at 954-933-3368.

© 2018 KCEN