BELTON, Texas —

The world is still buzzing weeks after Netflix released the docu-series “Cheer.” This series was based on the Central Texas team, Navarro College Cheer.

The series focused mostly on the athletes, but 6 News Sports reporter Niki Lattarulo was wondering, “What about the man who created all the routines?”

Not many people know that behind everything is Dahlston Delgato, a man born and raised in Belton, TX.

“I won five national championships at Daytona last year,” Delgato said.

One of the winning teams he worked with was in fact, Navarro College Cheer.

“They’re so talented. They are the best of the best and come from all over so they make my job so easy to come and do my job,” Delgato said.

Delgato has created championship-winning choreography since 2005. He made a name for himself worldwide but hasn't forgotten his roots.

Just last year he coached the Belton High varsity cheerleaders and took them to NCA Nationals where they won the Grand National title.

