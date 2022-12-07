New RV resort shot down by Belton City Council

Community members say a new RV resort does not fit in a residential area, while others say it would bring needed revenue and tourism to Belton.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton City Council voted 3-3 against the proposal of a new RV resort off of FM 439 on Tuesday.

Community members at the meeting Tuesday night said the resort backs up to their yards, and that an RV site would not fit in their residential area.

Those who were for the proposal said it would bring revenue to Belton and help local businesses.

After the meeting, those who opposed the construction did not comment to 6 News. Those who voted had said they were disappointed.

"I just disagree that it's not in the right location," Jason Williams, a partner with Nomads Resorts said.