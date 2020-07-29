Belton City Council votes to rename Confederate Park

The council voted unanimously to have the Parks Board come up with five possible names for Confederate Park.

BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is from when the Bell County Commission heard arguments on whether to keep or remove the confederate statue in front of the Bell County Courthouse.

The Belton City Council voted 6-0 Tuesday night to rename Confederate Park, Public Information Officer Paul Romer said. Mayor Marion Grayson was not at the meeting.

The council tasked the Parks Board to come up with a 10-member committee that will be responsible for coming up with five options. The board's next meeting was scheduled for Aug. 5, Romer said.

Confederate Park is located near downtown and is home to the Belton Christian Youth Center. It consists of 16.5 acres. A portion of the land was donated to Belton in 1892, according to the city's website.

The park is one of at least two things with a connection to the confederacy in Belton. A confederate statue at the Bell County Courthouse was the subject of debate in a public meeting in front of Bell County Commissioners on July 15. Multiple protests have been held in front of the statue with those in favor and opposed to removing it.