Belton apartment complex to expand over 100 units to help with high demand for housing in area

BELTON, Texas — The $20-million expansion project for the Colonial Crossing Apartments in Belton is set to be unveiled March 1, according to the City of Belton.

As the population grows in Belton, the apartments will provide 132 additional units to the Colonial Crossing complex over the next two years, meeting the high demand for housing in the area, as stated by the city.

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will join with city officials and the ceremony will also be open to the public.

Located at 3200 Colonial Parkway, the apartments are just minutes from Downtown Belton, University of Mary Hardin Baylor and Belton's new industrial park.

Randy Pittenger, Chamber President CEO, says the additional housing was definitely needed as more people move to the city for job opportunities and better quality of life.

“We are excited about this project that will help fill the need for housing in our community. As more people come to our area to fill jobs and enjoy our exceptional quality of life, there is a need for additional housing options,” stated Pittenger.