BELTON, Texas — A firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation and dehydration overnight after responding to a grass fire in Belton.

The fire was reported at 4347 Mulberry Dr. and burned two acres, fire crews told 6 News.

Crews aid no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no one was injured; only the firefighter had to be treated.

The firefighter is expected to be ok.