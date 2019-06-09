BELTON, Texas — Belton Fire Chief Bruce Pritchard announced his retirement Friday after 32 years in the fire service, including 29 in Belton, according to a press release.

Pritchard has served as chief the past four years. He's also been a firefighter, paramedic, captain and assistant chief.

“I am grateful for the many opportunities and experiences over the past 29 years, and will always have a special place in my heart for the City of Belton, the outstanding people of the community and the staff,” Pritchard said.

City Manager Sam Listi thanked Pritchard for his service.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Chief Pritchard has served Belton residents and firefighters well,” Listi said. “Under his leadership in 2017, the Belton Fire Department was recognized by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association (TFCA) for its commitment to statewide best practices for fire departments, one of only seven fire departments in Texas to achieve such an honor at the time.”

Belton will conduct a national search for a new fire chief, led by Strategic Government Resources, an executive recruitment firm, according to the press release.

Pritchard’s last day with the City of Belton will be Nov. 1, 2019.

Belton Fire Department achievements during Chief Pritchard’s tenure include:

• Recognized Best Practices Fire Department by TFCA (2017)

• Partnered with Red Cross and 100-plus volunteers to install smoke detectors in Miller Heights neighborhood (2018)

• Fire Prevention Program (2016/2019), which installed more than 300 Stovetop Firestops in residences, including at the Housing Authority

• Established Honor Guard (2016) and Bags & Pipes (2017)

• Established rescue teams for Confined Space and Water Rescue (2017)

• Transition of Belton Volunteer Fire Department to Belton Fire Corps (2016)

• Administered annual summer fan giveaway program (2016-2019)