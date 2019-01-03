BELTON, Texas — The Belton Fire Department said a home is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning, but there is a silver lining for the family.

Firefighters managed to save the family's dog from the house, then they gave it oxygen, according to a post the department made on Facebook.

"Due to their efforts, this family has something to be grateful for in the midst of a tragedy," the department said in a Facebook post.

Belton Professional Firefighters

There were no injuries in the fire, the department said.

The department said it responded to a house fire in the 600 block of South Penelope Street around midnight.

It took about two hours to put out the fire, the department said.

Two engines, one with a ladder truck, and two ambulances responded to the scene after the call came in at 11:49 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The post also said half of the firefighters at the scene had already worked more than 40 hours for the week when the call came in.

Popular stories on KCENTV.com:

Ex-Baylor football player Shawn Oakman found not guilty of sexual assault

Billie Wayne Coble executed, family members arrested after causing scene

Jason Witten is coming out of retirement to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019

TikTok fined $5.7 million for allegedly collecting childrens' personal data

3 brothers missing from Killeen found safe, parents arrested in Kansas, US Marshals say