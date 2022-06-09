Belton High stabbing suspect indicted on charge of Murder

A Bell County Grand Jury indicted Caysen Allison on one count of Murder on Wednesday.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton High School student accused of stabbing his classmate to death in a school bathroom has been indicted on one count of Murder by a Bell County Grand Jury.

Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail on May 3rd after he reportedly stabbed 18-year-old Joe Ramirez.

Ramirez was rushed to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, but once he arrived at the hospital, police saw he had also been stabbed in the chest, back, legs and arm, according to an arrest affidavit.

Witnesses at the school told police that Allison stabbed Ramirez during a fight in the bathroom. Police later obtained video that showed Allison stab Ramirez before the video abruptly comes to an end, according to the affidavit.

Allison left the school but was arrested at his home around 10:06 a.m. The affidavit says he was taken to the police department where he gave police a sworn statement after being read his rights and waiving them, the affidavit states.

Allison told police he stabbed Ramirez once during the fight. Police found a folding knife at his home covered in what they suspected was blood, according to the affidavit.

Allison was later charged with murder and his bond was set at $1 million.

Shortly after the charges were filed against Allison, Belton ISD released the following statement:

"We have been made aware that the Belton Police Department has charged one of our students with murder. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and appreciate their professionalism through this process.

We continue to work with our law enforcement partners as we plan for the safe return of our students and staff. We will share additional information about resources and support for our students and staff later today.