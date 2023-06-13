Belton ISD adds three new principals ahead of the 2023-2024 school year

These new principals will lead their respective schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD announced the addition of three new principals who will all begin their leadership roles at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

The announcement came at the Board of Trustees regular meeting on Monday, June 12.

Felicia Gibson will be the principal of Southwest Elementary, Debi Younger will lead Sparta Elementary and Steele Hantgin will be the new principal of Lake Belton High School.

This news comes on the heels of the school board's approval for a new compensation plan that includes a $1,200 pay increase for all teachers and a two-percent raise for professional staff and administrators.

For more information and updates, visit here.