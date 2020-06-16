BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD has approved a pay raise for teachers and employees. It's part of a $2.9 million dollar plan. The Board of Trustees hopes will make their pay competitive with districts of similar size.

Under the plan, teacher pay will increase between $500 - $2,175 based on years of experience. Paraprofessional and auxiliary employees will see a 3% increase based on the midpoint of their salary range. Professional and administrative employees will receive a 2% pay increased based on the midpoint of their salary range.

The district recently finished a study to determine how its pay scale ranked compared to similar sized districts in Texas. The research showed the district was not competitive and that principals and educational aids, in particular, could make more money doing the same job for another district.

Belton ISD currently serves more than 12,200 students with recent projections indicating continued growth. The pay raises will take effect for the 2020-2021 school year.

