Belton ISD school board approves pay raises for teachers and more

This new compensation will go into effect at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton ISD Board of Trustees approved a new compensation plan for the 2023-2024 school year at its meeting on Monday, June 12.

This new plan includes a $1,200 pay increase for all teachers and a two-percent raise for professional staff and administrators. According to the school district, paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff will also get an additional dollar per hour.

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Todd Schiller stated, "We applaud the Board for taking action on this compensation package. Approving raises supports our efforts to attract and retain the most talented staff, but we want to do more."

The board also discussed the security vestibule project at Southwest Elementary. Funds for three different portions of the project were approved, these included demolition, structural packages and all of the remaining work.

Construction is said to begin later in the summer once the district chooses a contractor and materials become available.

