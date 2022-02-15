Two propositions worth nearly $174 million to be included on the bond election ballot in Belton

Belton ISD officials say the bond would address district growth, aging and evolving facilities, program equity and safety.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved an order calling for two proportions totaling almost $174 million to be included on ballot of the May 7 bond election.

The proposed projects will be presented to voters in two propositions on the ballot.

Proposition A is for $168,825,000 and includes:

Elementary Schools #12 and #13

Delta Program facility

Expansion of Southwest Elementary

Mechanical, electrical, plumbing, roofing and interior finishes

Campus safety and security updates

Career and Technical Education and fine arts additions at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High @Waskow

Land acquisition for future schools and facilities

Expansion of the fine arts facilities at Lake Belton Middle School

Technology infrastructure upgrades

New buses

Expansion of the district agriculture facility

Proposition B is for $5,000,000 and includes:

Technology devices and equipment for students, teachers and staff

The Board said its decision follows a series of workshops and meetings after a recommendation from the Bond Exploration Committee (BEC), a group of parents, community members and business leaders.

According to the news release, BEC studied current facilities and facility assessments, demographic reports and enrollment projections, financial information, educational programs, and immediate and future needs of the district.

It is anticipated that the district will grow by 3,100 students over the next five years and nearly 6,000 students by 2031, per the news release.

According to the news release, one elementary is already over capacity and two others are predicated to share a similar fate.

By 2051, Belton ISD could have almost 30,000 students if long-term growth continues at a similar rate.

“A committee of citizens determined the priorities for Belton ISD,” Superintendent Matt Smith said. “We appreciate our Bond Exploration Committee members for spending almost 30 hours reviewing data to address our growing district, while also considering Belton ISD’s aging and evolving facility needs.”

Tax Impact

No change to the district’s tax rate for debt service is expected based on current conditions, per the news release.

In August, the Board adopted a decrease in the district’s tax rate for the third year in a row. The adopted rate of $1.3571 per $100 assessment included $0.9603 per $100 assessment for maintenance and operations and $0.3968 per $100 assessment for debt service, according to the Belton ISD officials.

Tax rates in the district have declined each of the last three years:

$1.60 in 2018

$1.4651 in 2019

$1.3651 in 2020

Citizens can learn more about the propositions during community presentations this spring. The district will update its calendar as presentations are scheduled.