Belton ISD continues to enforce masks at school

BELTON, Texas — Belton Independent School District announced Monday that it will continue to enforce wearing masks as its primary COVID-19 mitigation measure.

The district came to this decision after it reviews recommendations from the TEA and local health authorities, along with guidance from the local, state and national level, the district said.

Belton ISD has been open for face-to-face instruction the entire 2020-2021 school year, a fact the district said it is proud of. Belton ISD attributes this to the effort of the community. The district asks that the community continues to wear masks and maintain social distancing when possible.

While the district will continue to monitor the local COVID-19 situation and adjusting strategies, the focus is always to keep the students and staff safely in school for the remainder of the year, the district said.