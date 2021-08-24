Belton ISD to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics Aug. 30

One clinic will be at Belton ISD's transportation building and the other will be at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center.

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD announced that it is working with the Texas National Guard to host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the community.

The two clinics will be open to anyone 12 and older to receive the first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Parents or guardians must be present for a child under 18 to get vaccinated. To receive a second dose, it must have been at least 21 days since the first Pfizer dose was administered, according to the release.

The first walk-in clinic will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 at the district's transportation building, at 1100 Industrial Park Blvd. in Belton. The second walk-in clinic will be on Aug. 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, at 400 N. Wall Street in Belton.

“Our hope is that offering community-wide vaccine clinics at our facilities will make it easier and more convenient for community members to do their part and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Marylisa Fanning, director of Health Services in Belton ISD. “We are thankful to have community partners come alongside us to help make this possible.”

The district has hosted five other vaccine clinics since July in partnership with the Texas National Guard, Bell County Public Health District and Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s.