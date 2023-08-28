Belton ISD: Free and reduced meal applications are now available

According to the school district, these applications can be filled out and submitted anytime.

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD announced that applications for free and reduced meals during the 2023-2024 school year have been made available on Monday, Aug. 28.

According to the school district, breakfast and lunch are provided daily on its 19 campuses.

“The meals we provide are part of the National School Lunch Program, they meet certain nutritional standards and guidelines set by USDA. Our staff does an amazing job providing nutritious and delicious meals daily to the students at Belton ISD,” the school district stated.

Director of School Nutrition Chris Teager stated, "The online applications process is quick and can be filled out anytime during the school year. Eligible students could benefit from free or reduced meals as well as reduced fees for academic testing and college applications."

To view the application, visit here.