belton — The Belton ISD school board has approved the hiring of a staff member who will be dedicated to the district’s school safety plan.

Rachelle Warren has been approved as the district’s director of social and emotional learning and her hiring is part of the district’s approach to threat assessment in its schools.

In addition to Warren – they’ve added a coordinator of safety and a coordinator of emergency preparedness who will help in this as well.

Superintendent Susan Kincannon said they want to try to prevent a crisis before they happen.

Warren’s job, in particular, will be to work alongside elementary school counselors in addressing the whole well-being of the students.

This is all part of the district’s latest school safety plan which Kincannon said they update yearly.

Warren said she appreciates what the district is trying to do and get started in Belton.

“What they’ve done in a very strategic, thoughtful way, is look at all the different components that go into building an inclusive, respectful environment,” Warren said.

She continued to say she’s also excited to continue the work they’ve already started.

The school board will vote to adopt the goals listed in Kincannon’s safety plan in August’s meeting.

