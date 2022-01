The district is looking to hire about 50 bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors and lifeguards at the event.

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD will be hosting on-site interviews at their Belton ISD Job Fair on Jan. 12.

According to the Belton ISD Facebook, the event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pittenger Fine Art Center, 400 N. Wall St.

The district says they are looking to hire about 50 bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors and lifeguards at the event.

For more information on the event, click here.