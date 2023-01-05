Belton ISD to host job fair for needed positions

On-site interviews will be available for bus drivers, custodians, groundskeepers and nutrition services staff.

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD is hosting a job fair for multiple positions at the district's Support Services Center at 1220 Huey Drive on Friday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The district says that interviews for custodians, bus drivers, groundskeepers and nutrition service staff will be available on-site.

Every one of these positions is offered medical and dental insurance along with holidays and weekends off.

Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Todd Schiller states, "Belton ISD has something really special to offer those interested in a career in education, at any level."

"We are proud to have a culture that supports and values every member of our team. For that reason, folks want to work in the Big Red Community," Schiller adds.

