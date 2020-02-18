BELTON, Texas — Dr. Matthew Smith is officially the superintendent of the Belton Independent School District. This was announced Monday.

Smith was the chief of staff at Leander Independent School District and has more than two decades of experience in public education. He has worked as a teacher, athletic director, campus administrator, and district administrator throughout his career.

Smith replaces Dr. Robin Battershell, who was named as interim back in August. The former Superintendent, Dr. Susan Kincannon, was officially hired by Waco Independent School District on Aug. 29.

Smith's contract is set to start on Feb. 24, 2020, and go through June 30, 2023, with a salary of $230,000.

